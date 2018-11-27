A Rock Island man is being held on felony charges after robbing two people and leading police on a two-state chase.
Davenport police officers were called at 2:11 a.m. to the 600 block of Wilkes Avenue regarding a robbery.
According to a news release from the police department, the person assaulted an adult male and female at the residence.
Armed with a handgun the person took items belonging to one of the victims. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.
Officers located the suspect vehicle near the area of 2nd and Warren Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle fled over the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge into Rock Island. Shortly after entering into Rock Island the vehicle wrecked and the driver ran from officers, police said.
The suspect, identified as Torrie Roberts, 35, of Rock Island, was found a short time later hiding in a backyard.
Roberts is being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending Davenport charges of robbery 1st, assault while participating in a felony, harassment 1st degree and felony eluding.
No injuries were reported.