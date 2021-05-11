Rock Island man faces gun, drug charges

STAFF
A Rock Island man has been charged with weapons and drug distribution charges, according to the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a multijurstictional law enforcement agency that focuses on drug crime.
Cortez Branigan, 30, faces two counts of being a felon with a firearm, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Branigan was on probation for aggravated fleeing, a felony, and eluding, n Illinois.
He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
