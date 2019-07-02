A Rock Island man who led Davenport police on a chase Tuesday after an incident in the 900 block of Warren Street was being held in the Scott County Jail on multiple charges.
William Walter Franklin, 31, of 718 18th St., apartment 2, Rock Island, is charged with interference with official acts involving a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, possession of a firearm by a felon, and eluding.
Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Franklin also is charged with interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
He also is facing traffic charges of two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and one count each of failing to obey a stop sign, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday officers were sent to the 900 block of Warren Street to investigate a disturbance. As officers approached they saw a black 2018 Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate with Franklin in the driver’s seat.
Officers met briefly with the victim who told officers that Franklin was in possession of a firearm. Franklin then fled the scene in the Camry, heading westbound on West 10th Street from Warren Street.
Officers pursued Franklin, clocking him going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The chase ended when Franklin’s vehicle collided with another vehicle in the area of North Brady Street and West Lombard Street.
After the collision Franklin fled on foot. Police were able to arrest Franklin at the intersection of North Brady Street and East Rusholme Street.
A police dog was used to track Franklin’s path and officers seized a Ruger LC380 near a bush between 2207 and 2221 North Brady Street.
Franklin was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond.
Franklin has felony convictions in Rock Island County, Illinois, for drug possession, aggravated fleeing, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”