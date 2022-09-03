Rock Island man facing burglary, kidnapping charges

A Rock Island man is facing kidnapping and burglary charges after Davenport police say he kicked in the door of a Davenport home and tried to drag a 16-year-old girl into a waiting stolen vehicle.

Elijha Justin Lee Miller, 18, is charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Both charges are forcible felonies under Iowa law which mandates that 70%, or 17½ years, must be served out of the 25 year sentence before parole can be granted.

Miller also is charged with assault while participating in a felony and eluding. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with interference with official acts and domestic abuse, each of which is a serious misdemeanor that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, at 10:24 a.m. on July 16, officers were dispatched to 2637 Telegraph Road for a burglary.

Miller had kicked in the front door of the home after disabling the home’s security camera. Miller then struck a 16-year-old girl several times and then grabbed her by her hair and began to drag her out of the home.

Miller dragged the girl down Birchwood Avenue. He then began pulling the girl to a Jeep that had been stolen out of Rock Island County. Miller kicked the victim and began pulling her hair again as he tried to get her to the vehicle.

The assault and battering of the girl was captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

When police rolled up Miller released the victim, got in the Jeep and fled the scene. A pursuit ensued with Miller driving erratically and speeding through multiple red lights.

Miller led pursuing vehicles into Rock Island. Miller then crashed the Jeep and tried to escape on foot. He was quickly captured by Rock Island Police.

Miller is charged in Rock Island County with felony escape from a peace officer. That charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Miller waived extradition to Scott County on July 18, but has been going through the legal processes in Rock Island County.

Miller was taken into custody Friday by Scott County officials after attending a pretrial conference in circuit court on his Rock Island County charge. Miller then was booked into the Scott County Jail.

During a first appearance hearing Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 13.

Cartee set Miller’s bond at $100,000, cash-only. He remained Saturday night in the Scott County Jail.

A no-contact order was filed against Miller so he is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.