An 18-year-old Rock Island man is facing multiple charges following a two-state, high-speed chase that ended in Davenport Tuesday night.
Paris Larue Davis, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, interference with official acts, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, eluding, failure to affix drug stamp.
The drug charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving, failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain control.
At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport police received information from dispatch that Rock Island police were in pursuit of a light-colored Nissan Altima east on Rockingham Road from Interstate 280, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Officers were driving south in the 100 block of South Elmwood Street when Davis, who does not have a valid driver’s license, drove in front of an officer’s fully marked squad car that had the emergency lights and sirens activated.
Officers recognized the vehicle and followed it as it traveled east on Redwood Avenue. The vehicle sped through the intersection at South Lincoln Avenue and did not stop at the posted stop sign.
The Nissan hit a bump and went airborne; then continued around the bend onto South Hancock Avenue. The car failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the T-intersection of South Hancock Avenue and Rockingham Road.
The Nissan turned left into the oncoming lane of traffic on Rockingham Road and swerved back into the correct travel lane to avoid a crash and was struck in the rear driver’s side quarter panel.
Davis failed to maintain control of a vehicle and immediately left the scene of the crash and continued north east on Rockingham Road and drove into the wrong travel portion of the roadway.
The Nissan came to a rest in the 1800 block of Rockingham Road and Davis got out and ran north toward 1818 Dixwell St., against police instructions.
Davis disappeared from view when he went to the north side of the residence, where he was out of sight for several seconds. He continued to run north in the alley east of 1818 Dixwell St.
Officers instructed Davis to stop and he did. Officers discovered a black fanny pack hidden under an unlocked storm cellar door.
An officer smelled a strong odor of fresh marijuana from the bag. Officers un-zipped the pack and saw the handle of a purple handgun as well as a clear plastic bag containing fresh marijuana. The total package weight of the bag was 6.8 grams.
Also inside the fanny pack with two clear plastic bags containing crack cocaine. The first bag has a total package weight of 11.05 grams, while the second bag had a total package weight of 6.85 grams.
Witnesses in the area of the heard the loud closing of the storm door where the fanny pack was located at the time Davis was running from police.
Davis has prior felony conviction out of Rock Island County and is prohibited from owning or possession a firearm, according to the affidavit. A record check also revealed he had an active warrant out of Rock Island for juvenile mental health.
Police also discovered that the purple SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm pistol that was found in the fanny pack was stolen out of Chicago in 2018. The pistol did not have a magazine in the mag-well, however one 9mm round was chambered, according to the affidavits.