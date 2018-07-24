A Rock Island man was in custody Tuesday after a stabbing and police pursuit.
Joseph E. Ramos, 26, Rock Island, was arrested and, on Tuesday, was being held on charges of aggravated battery and possession of stolen property, according to Moline Police.
He is accused of stabbing a 44-year-old Moline man several times around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of 4th Street. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening.
Ramos was being held on $75,000 bail, according to the news release.
Witnesses reported the victim was stabbed several times and another man fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Moline Police said. Officers coming to the scene spotted a speeding vehicle matching the description leaving the area. It had been reported stolen from Milan.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled until getting trapped in a dead end in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue, police said. The driver then ran away. He was found later in the 2000 block of 16th Street.
Police are still investigating the incident and want the public's help.
Anyone with information that could help can contact the Moline police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”