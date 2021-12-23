Rock Island man on parole charged in shooting death of Rock Island woman

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the woman shot to death Wednesday in Rock Island as Dayona Lee, 26, of Rock Island.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, and her preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, he said.

A Rock Island man on parole in Scott County has been charged in her death.

At 9:32 a.m., Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue to an assist-ambulance call where a deceased 26-year-old woman had been found with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

During the homicide investigation, police identified a suspect — Shawn Dupree Boyd, 27, of Rock Island.

Boyd surrendered to police and is charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million, or 10%. Boyd also was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.

Boyd is on parole in Scott County, Iowa, until July 21, 2022, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.