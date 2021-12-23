Rock Island man on parole charged in shooting death of Rock Island woman

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the woman shot to death Wednesday in Rock Island as Dayona Lee, 26, of Rock Island.
An autopsy was performed Thursday, and her preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, he said.
A Rock Island man on parole in Scott County has been charged in her death.
At 9:32 a.m., Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue to an assist-ambulance call where a deceased 26-year-old woman had been found with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.
During the homicide investigation, police identified a suspect — Shawn Dupree Boyd, 27, of Rock Island.
Boyd surrendered to police and is charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million, or 10%. Boyd also was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.
Boyd is on parole in Scott County, Iowa, until July 21, 2022, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
Boyd pleaded guilty to one count each of going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury in connection with a March 27, 2017, armed robbery in which a man was wounded. Both of those charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry prison sentences of five years.
He was initially sentenced to three years on supervised probation on Oct. 31, 2017.
However, on Oct. 20, 2018, he was charged with first-degree theft for stealing a vehicle valued at $40,000.
He pleaded guilty to one count each of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, and eluding, a Class D felony.
During a hearing in Scott County District Court on March 14, 2019, he was sentenced to two years in prison for the aggravated misdemeanor and a concurrent five years on the eluding charge.
He was then sentenced to a consecutive prison term of five years for violating his probation on the convictions from 2017.
Boyd was paroled on April 9, 2020, and released from prison.
Boyd's criminal history includes convictions for burglary in Rock Island County in 2013, according to circuit court electronic records.
Boyd was being held Thursday night in the Rock Island County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Rock Island Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
Quad-City Times