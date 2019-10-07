A Rock Island man has pleaded guilty for his role in the fatal shooting of Destiny Orr-Clark in May 2018.
Craig W. Coleman Jr., 18, whose trial was slated to begin next week in Scott County District Court, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to first-degree theft, a Class C Felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The plea is open, meaning Scott County prosecutors can make any recommendation when Coleman is sentenced Nov. 7. As a condition of the plea agreement, Coleman agreed to testify against his defendant Arthur K. Lobley, and provide a "truthful interview" to law enforcement regarding his and Lobley's involvement in Orr-Clark's death.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss the murder, robbery, intimidation and conspiracy charges.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until he reviews a presentence investigation report, court records show.
Around 12:30 a.m. May 4, 2018, Davenport police responded to the 1000 block of East 36th Street and found a vehicle stopped in the roadway.
A man was attempting to provide aid to Orr-Clark, 19, of Davenport, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits.
You have free articles remaining.
She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
Coleman, 17 at the time, and Lobley, 26, robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, police alleged.
The vehicle she was in fled, but Coleman and Lobley followed her and shot at the vehicle numerous times, striking Orr-Clark.
Coleman was arrested in March.
Lobley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree theft.
He is currently at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated robbery charges.