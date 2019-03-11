ROCK ISLAND — A man accused of gun crimes in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty to a federal indictment accusing him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Matthew Moultrie, 20, Rock Island, was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in November, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Moultrie was accused of being armed with a Bersa Thunder .380-caliber pistol on Sept. 14.
On March 5, he pleaded guilty to the charge and his sentencing has been scheduled for June 25, according to federal court records. Why Moultrie pleaded — whether there was a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office — was not listed in the record.
A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. The results of these investigations provide details about a defendant’s history and are designed to assist a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.
Moultrie was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to federal court records.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office had already charged Moultrie with aggravated discharge of a firearm, defacing identification marks of firearms, and not having a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card because of the Sept. 14 incident, according to county court records.
Moultrie was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 14, in the 1500 block of 39th Street, Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department records. His arrest was related to a shooting that occurred minutes before, near the intersection of 30th Street and 14th Avenue. Police said a vehicle was struck, but there were no injuries reported.
Moultrie was also charged in Rock Island County because of a gun-related incident in February 2018.
He and another man, Richard Hinton, 19, Pleasant Valley, were arrested Feb. 26, 2018, in the 3000 block of 20th Avenue, Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Court records state they had a Glock pistol and between 10 to 30 grams of marijuana at the time of their arrests.
Moultrie is accused of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, according to county court records. Moultrie is also accused in that case of not having firearm owner’s identification.
When a person facing state charges is federally indicted, the local charges are often dismissed, but Moultrie’s two local gun cases were still listed as pending on Monday. The last update for them was in December.
Hinton was also charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis for the February 2018 incident, according county court records.
The case against Hinton was still pending as of Monday, court records state. His next court date is scheduled for Friday.
His bail was set at $50,000, according to court records. He has posted the $5,000 bond needed for release and is free.