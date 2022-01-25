Rock Island man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 shooting death

A Rock Island man charged with murdering another man in 2020 has accepted a plea agreement which dropped his first-degree murder charge in exchange for a charge of second-degree murder.
Thadeus Gray, 20, was arrested on Dec. 10, 2020 for the shooting death of Imanuel Nduwayezu, nine days earlier. Gray was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona by United States Marshals with the Federal Fugitive Task Force. There was also a 17-year-old girl found with him, who police had earlier described as an endangered runaway.
Gray was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 1 shooting death of Nduwayezu, 27.
Nduwayezu was outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., Rock Island, when he was shot. Police were called to the scene at 1:31 p.m.
Nduwayezu was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.
Gray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 12. Second-degree murder is a class 1 felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison First-degree murder is a class M felony punishable by life in prison.
Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8 at 1 p.m.