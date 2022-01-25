Rock Island man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 shooting death

Nduwayezu was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

Gray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 12. Second-degree murder is a class 1 felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison First-degree murder is a class M felony punishable by life in prison.

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8 at 1 p.m.