Rock Island man pleads to second-degree murder in 2020 shooting death of East Moline man

A parolee from the Illinois Department of Corrections charged in the March 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old East Moline man pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of second-degree murder.

Lamont L. Williams, 27, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Tucker on March 16, 2020.

During a plea hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The first-degree murder charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 6 in circuit court.

Williams faces a prison sentence of four to 20 years. He will receive credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail while awaiting trial and sentencing.

Tucker was shot at about 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, East Moline. Officers found Tucker lying in the street. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

Williams, of Rock Island, was arrested by U.S. Marshals April 5, 20 days after the shooting.

This is Williams' second conviction for second-degree murder.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records, at the time of the shooting, Williams had been on parole out of Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg. He had been released Aug. 2, 2019, after serving about six years of an 18-year-prison sentence for second-degree murder. His parole was to end Aug. 2, 2021.

Williams was one of five people implicated in the Sept. 7, 2012, shooting death of 17-year-old Kion Lewis in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue in Rock Island.

Tucker, also, was on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time he was shot. Tucker was serving a sentence for attempted robbery and unlawful restraint out of Cook County. He had been in the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill before being paroled.

At the time of his death, Tucker was about three months away from being released from parole. His parole was to have ended June 20, 2020.

