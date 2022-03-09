Rock Island man receives 20-year prison sentence for role in shooting death of another man

A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for his role in the Dec. 1, 2020, shooting death of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu outside of a Rock Island liquor store.
During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Judge Peter Church sentenced Thadeus Sincere Gray, 20, to 20 years. However, Church said Gray would receive day-for-day credit and credit for time served awaiting trial in the Rock Island County Jail.
It was the strongest sentence Gray could get. Under Illinois law second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 20 years.
Nduwayezu was outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., Rock Island, when he was shot. Police were called to the scene at 1:31 p.m. He was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.
Gray, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, fled the area with a 17-year-old girl.
United States Marshals with the Federal Fugitive Task Force tracked the two to a hotel in Phoenix and took Gray into custody on Dec. 10, 2020.
People are also reading…
The girl, who was considered an endangered runaway, was not harmed.
Gray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 12 of this year. A charge of first-degree murder against Gray was dropped in the plea deal.