Rock Island man sentenced for fatal 2018 stabbing

A Rock Island man was sentenced Friday to 15 years for a fatal 2018 stabbing at his home, but he will only serve about half of that time.
Jose Yanez, 29, was accused of using a knife to kill Antonio A. Ortiz Jr. during a confrontation in the early hours of Dec. 16, 2018, at Yanez's home in the 2200 block of 17th Street in Rock Island. The quarrel started because of a fight earlier that morning between Yanez and a relative of Ortiz whom Yanez was dating at the time.
Yanez argued the killing was in defense of his property and himself, but the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office argued that belief was unreasonable and charged him with second-degree murder and domestic battery for hitting Ortiz's relative.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich presided over Yanez’s daylong bench trial in November and found him guilty on both counts. Friday, she handed down the sentence: 15 years in an Illinois prison. Yanez, however, qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served, which means he will serve roughly half that sentence.
No sentence she could issue would return Ortiz to his family, she said in court before sentencing Yanez.
“Mr. Ortiz is not coming back,” she said. “I’m sorry for that.”
She told Yanez it was not close to what he should serve, but she had to take into account his lack of a serious criminal history.
Before she handed down the sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Catherine Runty and Dan Dalton, Yanez’s attorney, made arguments about what the appropriate sentence should be.
Runty argued for the maximum of 20 years. Her arguments included Yanez’s lack of remorse for what happened.
“Mr. Yanez is not one bit sorry,” she said.
Dalton said his client should receive probation -- which was also within the range of possible sentences -- or something less than the maximum. Among his arguments was Yanez’s lack of criminal activity.
“My client has no criminal history up to this point,” he said.
Kauzlarich also heard from Ortiz’s family. Victims of crimes or their survivors are allowed to read impact statements at sentencing, explaining the effect the crime has had on their lives.
In Yanez’s case a letter from Justina Ortiz, Antonio A. Ortiz Jr.’s mother, was read into the record by Ashley Polley, a family friend.
The pain of giving birth to her son was nothing to having to bury him, the letter read. She died the same day he did.
“I lost someone very special to me and it is very hard,” Justina Ortiz wrote.
Yanez’s family declined comment after the hearing on Friday, but Mario Vicuna, Yanez's brother, spoke in November after Yanez was found guilty.
Vicuna said he believed Yanez did what he thought he needed to do that morning to defend himself and a young family member who who was with him.
"My brother's never been a fighter," he said. "He's not a monster."
Ortiz was Yanez's friend, Vicuna said. Yanez considered Ortiz's relatives as his family and friends.
"He hurts as well," Vicuna said.
There was also a presentence investigation performed ahead of the sentencing. These inquiries are designed to present a history of a convicted defendant. It is meant to help the sentencing judge select the appropriate sentence.
During the bench trial, details of the events leading up to Ortiz’s death were presented as evidence.
The confrontation between the two men lasted about 22 minutes and involved three shorter encounters in which Ortiz was banging on Yanez's front door. The stabbing happened during the final encounter after Ortiz broke the glass out of Yanez's door. Much of the confrontation, including the stabbing, was captured by a security camera Yanez had in his house. That footage was not shown in open court, but Kauzlarich reviewed it in her chambers before finding Yanez guilty in November.
Ortiz, once he broke the door glass, stood there, Kauzlarich said in November. She was referencing what she saw in the video. Ortiz didn't have anything in his hands and he was talking about Yanez hitting his relative. When Yanez approached and stabbed Ortiz, the wounded man said, "Why you gotta be stabbing me?"
In the roughly 20 minutes before the glass was broken, Yanez, who was in the house with the juvenile relative, could be heard several times saying he would be justified in killing Ortiz, the judge said.