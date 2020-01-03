Rock Island man sentenced for fatal 2018 stabbing

“Mr. Ortiz is not coming back,” she said. “I’m sorry for that.”

She told Yanez it was not close to what he should serve, but she had to take into account his lack of a serious criminal history.

Before she handed down the sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Catherine Runty and Dan Dalton, Yanez’s attorney, made arguments about what the appropriate sentence should be.

Runty argued for the maximum of 20 years. Her arguments included Yanez’s lack of remorse for what happened.

“Mr. Yanez is not one bit sorry,” she said.

Dalton said his client should receive probation -- which was also within the range of possible sentences -- or something less than the maximum. Among his arguments was Yanez’s lack of criminal activity.

“My client has no criminal history up to this point,” he said.

Kauzlarich also heard from Ortiz’s family. Victims of crimes or their survivors are allowed to read impact statements at sentencing, explaining the effect the crime has had on their lives.

In Yanez’s case a letter from Justina Ortiz, Antonio A. Ortiz Jr.’s mother, was read into the record by Ashley Polley, a family friend.