Rock Island man sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for meth and gun convictions

A Rock Island man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Darrell Kenneth Holloway, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced to 150 months, or 12 ½ years, in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey during a sentencing hearing Wednesday.
Holloway earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
During the hearing, Jarvey sentenced Holloway to 150 months on the methamphetamine charge and to 120 months on the gun charge. Jarvey ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time. Jarvey also ordered that Holloway serve three years on supervised release after his prison sentence is completed. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case against Holloway began July 4, 2019, when a domestic dispute between Holloway and his girlfriend became violent, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.
Holloway shot at his girlfriend’s car as she drove away from him. He then fled to Iowa where he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ammanda K. Medina, 30, who fled from Iowa State Patrol troopers and Bettendorf police through the streets of Bettendorf. Arrest affidavits at the time show Medina as being a resident of Geneseo, Illinois.
While fleeing, Medina is accused of intentionally striking several squad cars. She is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer with the intent to cause injury, both Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years, and eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 15 in Scott County District Court.
The vehicle in which Medina and Holloway were riding eventually crashed in downtown Bettendorf near the Interstate 74 Bridge.
When police searched the car they seized 36 pills containing a mixture of methamphetamine and a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. Both the drugs and gun belonged to Holloway. As a convicted felon, Holloway is prohibited from possessing firearms.