Rock Island man sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for meth and gun convictions

A Rock Island man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Darrell Kenneth Holloway, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced to 150 months, or 12 ½ years, in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey during a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Holloway earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

During the hearing, Jarvey sentenced Holloway to 150 months on the methamphetamine charge and to 120 months on the gun charge. Jarvey ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time. Jarvey also ordered that Holloway serve three years on supervised release after his prison sentence is completed. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The case against Holloway began July 4, 2019, when a domestic dispute between Holloway and his girlfriend became violent, according to a news release issued by the Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.