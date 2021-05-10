 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Iowa for gun charges
0 comments
topical alert top story

Rock Island man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Iowa for gun charges

  • 0

A Rock Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for gun charges in Davenport, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

Christopher Mateo Perez, 29, was sentenced for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is over, and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. 

Perez was arrested in August 2019 on an outstanding warrant. When officers searched his residence they located a loaded Glock-17 9 mm pistol and various items consistent with drug trafficking. The gun had 17 rounds of ammunition and had been reported stolen. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Perez admitted the firearm belonged to him, even though he know he was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a convicted felon. 

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Gavel-logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jerusalem clashes: Hundreds injured as violence intensifies near holy site

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News