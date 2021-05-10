Rock Island man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Iowa for gun charges

A Rock Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for gun charges in Davenport, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

Christopher Mateo Perez, 29, was sentenced for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term is over, and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Perez was arrested in August 2019 on an outstanding warrant. When officers searched his residence they located a loaded Glock-17 9 mm pistol and various items consistent with drug trafficking. The gun had 17 rounds of ammunition and had been reported stolen.

Perez admitted the firearm belonged to him, even though he know he was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a convicted felon.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.