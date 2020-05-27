Rock Island man sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with death of tattoo artist

A Rock Island man who pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery in connection with the Dec. 18, 2013, shooting death of Rock Island tattoo artist Derek Jackson has been sentenced.
During a hearing Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Aaron Derrell Henderson, 27, of Rock Island, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will receive credit for the time he has served awaiting a new trial and sentencing after his first conviction for murder was overturned.
A Rock Island County jury convicted Henderson of first-degree murder in relation to Jackson’s death in 2015. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned by the Illinois Third Appellate Court in November 2017.
In overturning the conviction, the Appellate Court stated former Rock Island County Judge F. Michael Meersman was mistaken when he allowed a Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office employee and a bailiff to be with Henderson’s jury as it reviewed video and audio evidence during its deliberations.
Jury deliberations should be done with secrecy and in private, the appellate judges stated. The ruling stated the appellate judges could not say “with any degree of confidence” how the employees’ presence affected the jury’s deliberations.
Instead of pursuing another trial, Henderson pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Feb. 6. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.
Henderson’s co-defendant in the case, Yolanduis Lynn McDuffie, 27, is serving a sentence of 55 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder.
