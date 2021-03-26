 Skip to main content
Rock Island man sentenced to 248 months in prison for drug and gun charges
Rock Island man sentenced to 248 months in prison for drug and gun charges

A Rock Island man arrested by the Davenport Police Department in 2019 for drug and gun charges was sentenced to 248 months in prison, over 20 years, on Mar. 18.

Michael Christopher Lewis, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Lewis will also serve four years of supervised release, after finishing his prison time, and pay $300 to the Crime Victims' Fund, according to a news release from the Southern District of Iowa Department of Justice.

Davenport police arrested Lewis in 2019 after he tried to flee from police, who had an active warrant for his arrest. He ran into a utility pole and knocked himself unconscious. Police found a loaded handgun, illicit drugs, and over $600 of drug proceeds in Lewis's possession and in his car.

Lewis was prohibited from possessing firearms as a prior convicted felon. 

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 

