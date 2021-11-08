Rock Island man sentenced to 7 years in prison for gun charges

A Rock Island man was sentenced Nov. 4 to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Michael Eugene Dickerson, 34, and an accomplice, drove around in a car with firearms intending to hold someone up at gunpoint in October 2019, the release states. Dickerson and his accomplice held up an innocent pedestrian at gunpoint before realizing the victim was not the person they were looking for.
Dickerson pleaded guilty in February 2021.
The Rock Island Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya represented the government in the prosecution.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
