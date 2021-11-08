Rock Island man sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for robbing drug dealers

A Rock Island man was sentenced on Nov. 4 to 13 years and 10 months in prison for conspiring to rob Quad-Cities drug dealers.
Terrance Jermaine "T.J." Clay, 44, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of robbery, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Kelsey Dwayne Bragg, Clay's co-defendant, was sentenced in February to 15 years and 10 months in prison.
Clay and his co-conspirators placed GPS monitoring devices on the vehicles of the drug dealers they planned to rob in order to monitor the dealers' habits and routes to figure out when they were likely to have valuable contraband, the release states.
On Nov. 11, 2017, Clay and his co-conspirators robbed and carjacked two people at gunpoint in Moline. One of the guns discharged during the robbery and one of the victims was pistol whipped. Clay and his co-conspirators also lit the victim's car on fire, according to the news release.
The Rock Island Police Department; the Scott County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office; and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya represented the government in the prosecution.