Rock Island man sentenced to eight years in prison for trafficking cocaine
A Rock Island man was sentenced on Oct. 21 to eight years in federal prison for trafficking crack cocaine, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Michael Tyrone Drummond, 30, is charged with three counts of distribution and one count of possession with intent to deliver a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base.

When Drummond committed the offenses, he was on supervised release for a previous drug trafficking offense. He'll serve an extra two years for breaking the terms of that release, for a total of 10 years in prison. 

After his prison term, Drummond is required to serve three years of supervised release.

The Rock Island Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Quad Cities Gang Taskforce, and the Moline Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.

