Rock Island man sentenced to five years in prison for shooting at car

A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for shooting at a car. The sentence is day for day, meaning each day he serves counts as two days toward his sentence, so he faces two and half years incarcerated. He will also receive credit for the time he has already spent in the Rock Island County jail.
Skyler Stewart, 27, was arrested in April and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In a preliminary hearing in May, he pleaded not guilty. Police said Stewart claimed the gun went off by accident. He told police he had pointed the gun at the car in order to intimidate the woman in the vehicle because she was taunting some juveniles, but he didn't intent to actually shoot.
Stewart accepted a plea agreement in October. The original charges were dropped and Stewart pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery with a firearm.
After his sentence, Stewart is ordered to serve two years of mandatory supervised release.