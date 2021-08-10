Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison for beating death

A short time later, the older boy returned with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.

Davis’ sister told police she went to the house and found the younger boy outside with a head wound. She forced her way into the home and called for Davis but did not get a response.

Officers found Davis, who had "significant trauma" to her face, in the basement. They also found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food in the yard behind the house.

Officers also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.

Both boys were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The younger boy was airlifted to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He told detectives that he was at the residence when Davis was assaulted and said she was attacked by two masked assailants, one with a gun and one with an unknown object.

Rogers was also sentenced to 25 years in prison for the aggravated battery of a child charge and 10 years for the aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

According to court records, Rogers requested to be removed from the courtroom during the sentencing, but his request was denied.