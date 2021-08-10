 Skip to main content
Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison for beating death
  Updated
A Rock Island man was sentenced Monday to life in prison without possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of 43-year-old Rochelle Davis.

Sean Everett Rogers, 53, was convicted by a jury in June of first-degree murder as well as aggravated battery of a child and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Rogers beat Davis to death with a baseball bat on June 2, 2017. He also hit two boys who were 11 and 16 years old at the time.

According to a search-warrant affidavit, Rock Island police responded to Davis' house around 10 p.m. on June 2, 2017, for a report of an assault.

Officers spoke with her sister, who said Davis called her earlier that night and asked her to bring over a plate of food. The woman told police she sent the food over with the two boys.

A short time later, the older boy returned with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.

Davis’ sister told police she went to the house and found the younger boy outside with a head wound. She forced her way into the home and called for Davis but did not get a response.

Officers found Davis, who had "significant trauma" to her face, in the basement. They also found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food in the yard behind the house.

Officers also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.

Both boys were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The younger boy was airlifted to University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. 

Rogers signed himself into a Davenport hospital two days later.

He told detectives that he was at the residence when Davis was assaulted and said she was attacked by two masked assailants, one with a gun and one with an unknown object.

Rogers was also sentenced to 25 years in prison for the aggravated battery of a child charge and 10 years for the aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge. 

According to court records, Rogers requested to be removed from the courtroom during the sentencing, but his request was denied.

Sean Rogers

Sean Rogers

 Scott County Jail
