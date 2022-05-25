Rock Island man sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on child pornography charge

A Rock Island man must serve more than five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow on Monday sentenced Mitchell Rockfield, 31, to 5 ½ years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Rockfield was arrested in December of 2020 after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement agents executed search warrants for Rockfield, his residence and an online account in which they located numerous videos and images of child pornography stored on an external hard drive, a cell phone and other electronic devices belonging to Rockfield, court documents state.

Rockfield pleaded guilty to possession of child porn in August 2021. The distribution charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Darrow noted at sentencing that Rockfield’s possession of child pornography perpetuated a market for such material and expressed concerns about Rockfield’s likelihood to recidivate, resulting in the 20-year term of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Rockfield faced up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release for possession of child pornography depicting prepubescent minors, according to the release.

The Rock Island Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

