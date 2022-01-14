 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island man sentenced to six years in prison for credit union robbery and high-speed chase
0 Comments
topical alert

Rock Island man sentenced to six years in prison for credit union robbery and high-speed chase

  • Updated
  • 0

A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for robbing a credit union and leading police on a high-speed chase through both Iowa and Illinois, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Central District of Illinois.

Roman Thomas Lloyd, 34, is charged with credit union robbery and interstate transportation of stolen money.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Lloyd fled from police at speeds close to 100 mph on both highways and residential streets after the robbery, according to the release. Police attempted to stop Lloyd with stop sticks six times before they were successful, and after his tires were deflated, police used a PIT maneuver to force Lloyd's car off the road.

Lloyd will serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Lloyd's sentence for the credit union robbery and interstate transportation of stolen money will run consecutively to whatever sentences are imposed in two other cases that are pending against him. One of the cases is in Henry County, Illinois, where he is charged with burglary of a pharmacy, theft and aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer. The other case is in Clinton County, Iowa, where he is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

Lloyd was indicted in July 2021 and pleaded guilty in September 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Moline Police Department investigated the case and were assisted by law enforcement officers from Rock Island and Davenport, Iowa. Assistant U.S. Attorney McMeyer represented the government in the prosecution.

Gavel-logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News