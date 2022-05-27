Rock Island man sentenced to up to 50 years for 2021 shooting

A Rock Island man must serve up to 50 years in an Illinois prison for shooting another man in 2021.

Devin Jacob Johnson, 40, was accused of shooting Kelvin Bell, also of Rock Island, on Jan. 24, 2021. Rock Island police investigating a report of a shooting victim found Bell, 41 at the time, in a vehicle in the area of the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. He had been shot in the head and was hospitalized for life-threatening wounds.

In March, a jury found Johnson guilty of first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records. On Tuesday, Rock Island County Chief Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced him to up to 50 years in prison, with the single sentence covering both charges.

Johnson must serve at least 85% – 42½ years – of the sentence before he can be considered for release, Fuhr said Thursday.

At the time Bell was shot, Johnson was serving three years of supervised release on a federal firearms conviction.

On May 1, 2013, a federal jury found Johnson guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a TEC-DC 9mm handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine, according to federal court records.

Johnson had the weapon on Aug. 12, 2012, and was first arrested by Rock Island Police, but the resulting local prosecution was dropped after a federal grand jury indicted him on Sept. 19, 2012. He was taken into federal custody on Oct. 5, 2012.

Johnson’s federal case went to trial, and he was found guilty. On Nov. 15, 2013, U.S. District Chief Judge James Shadid sentenced Johnson to 108 months, or nine years, in federal prison, followed by three years on federal supervised release.

Johnson was released from federal prison on May 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records.

It was his second stint in federal prison on a firearms charge. In 2006, he was sentenced to 57 months, or four years and nine months, in federal prison on a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0