Rock Island man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for stalking, planting a pipe bomb

A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of 15 federal counts that included stalking his former girlfriend, ramming her vehicle with a stolen truck and planting a pipe bomb near the hotel room where the woman and her new boyfriend were staying.

Chad Eric Mink, 45, was sentenced to 600 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge John Jarvey after a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

In June, a federal jury convicted Mink on charges of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of stalking, two counts of interstate domestic violence, two counts of possession of unregistered destructive devices (pipe bombs), two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of explosives, fraudulent use of a means of identification of another person, malicious use of explosives, possession of a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence, carrying explosive materials during commission of a federal felony, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of official proceedings.

According to court documents, Mink and a woman were in a long-term relationship until sometime in 2013.

After they broke up, Mink began to harass her and her new boyfriend and used a stolen moving truck to ram a vehicle occupied by the couple.