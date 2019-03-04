A man accused of a killing in Davenport waived extradition Monday in Rock Island County.
Craig W. Coleman, 18, Rock Island, is accused of first-degree murder in connection with the May 4 shooting of Destiny Orr-Clark, 19, Davenport, near the intersection of E. 36th Street and Davenport Avenue, according to the Davenport Police Department. He also is accused of first-degree robbery, intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Coleman appeared Monday afternoon before Rock Island County Judge Peter W. Church, who asked him if he wished to have an extradition hearing or waive it, which would expedite his transfer to Iowa to face the charges.
Coleman waived the hearing and will be transferred to Scott County.
Coleman was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Rock Island, according to police reports.