Rock Island man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to beating a child with a dog leash

Calvin Scott

Calvin Scott

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office

A Rock Island man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to a charge he beat a child with a dog leash.

Calvin Scott, 18, pleaded guilty on March 24 to aggravated battery to a child, according to Rock Island County court records. Scott allegedly used the leash to beat an infant on the body and legs on July 12, 2021.

His plea was the result of negotiations with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to court records. As part of the agreement, the defense and prosecution settled on a sentencing cap of four years.

Scott’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20, according to court records. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered to assist a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

Scott remained in the Rock Island County Jail Monday afternoon.

His bail has been set at $50,000, court records state. To be released ahead of his sentencing, he would have to post a $5,000 bond.

