Rock Island-Milan School District investigating fight at Rocky

A large fight broke out between students Thursday at Rock Island High School, though no one was hurt, according to the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The fight happened around 11:15 a.m. during a lunch period, Holly Sparkman, district spokeswoman, said. Staff were still determining how many students were actually involved.

“It was a large number of students,” Sparkman said.

The fight was contained pretty quickly and staff called police, Sparkman said. The incident also did not damage any property.

Staff kept the rest of the student body in place for five or 10 minutes as police and school officials dealt with the fight, she said. Once it was over, students went about their day like normal except that police remained on the high school campus both during and after the school.

As of Friday morning, school was underway like normal, though police were still present, she said.

The district thinks the fight stemmed from an online dispute but more details on that were not available Friday morning, Sparkman said.

“We’re still trying to narrow that (what caused the fight) down too,” she said.

Social media continued to be an issue after the school day was over because of rumors, Sparkman said.

Addressing those, Sparkman said no one displayed weapons during the incident and police did not use Tasers on anyone.

The district is looking at ways to help students resolve their conflicts in a healthy manner and ways for parents to help ensure that students are using social media appropriately, Sparkman said.

The district was not anticipating criminal charges, though it expected to conduct disciplinary proceedings with the students who were involved in the fight, she said.

The Rock Island Police Department early Friday afternoon had not yet responded to a query about the incident.