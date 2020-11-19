 Skip to main content
Rock Island, Moline police investigating reports of gunfire this week
Rock Island, Moline police investigating reports of gunfire this week

A vehicle was struck by gunfire in Rock Island Wednesday night.

According to Rock Island police, authorities responded to the area of 14 1/2 Street and 13th Avenue for a report of shots being fired at about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Once there, officers located a car that was struck once by gunfire; no injured persons or other property damage was located and no arrests have been made, Rock Island police officials said Thursday.

The department's criminal investigation division is investigating the matter. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact Rock Island police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

There was also a report of gunfire Tuesday night in Moline.

Moline police recovered one shell casing after a call of shots fired at about 5:12 p.m. Tuesday near 15th Street and 24th Avenue.

There is no known property damage from that incident, and there have been no arrests. There are no suspects in the incident as Moline police continue to investigate it.

