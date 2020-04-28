Rock Island names police officers involved in fatal shooting

As they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a gun as he jumped from a window in the apartment. Both officers shot at him. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Shaw was declared brain dead on Sunday afternoon but was kept on life support until Tuesday so his organs could be donated, according to Tuesday’s news release. An autopsy performed Tuesday found Shaw suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Further details about them have not yet been released.

The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force.

When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team.

Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for a decision on whether the involved officers’ actions were justified.

Tuesday’s release said the investigation could take several weeks before it is completed.

