Rock Island names police officers involved in fatal shooting

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has released the identity of the two involved officers: Steven Mumma, an officer since September 2012 and Tyler Evans, an officer since May 2018. Both remain on administrative leave, which is standard, and the department is also conducting its own internal review of the shooting.
Such internal reviews are common when an officer is involved in a shooting.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man shot by Rock Island police on Saturday night died Tuesday.
The man was identified as 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw, of Rock Island, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead in the Peoria area, where he was sent after being wounded.
The shooting happened about 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to an initial release from the Rock Island Police Department. Officers were called to investigate a report of two people being held hostage inside an apartment by a gunman threatening to kill them.
As they arrived, the officers encountered a man with a gun as he jumped from a window in the apartment. Both officers shot at him. The man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was later transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Shaw was declared brain dead on Sunday afternoon but was kept on life support until Tuesday so his organs could be donated, according to Tuesday’s news release. An autopsy performed Tuesday found Shaw suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Further details about them have not yet been released.
The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force.
When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team.
Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for a decision on whether the involved officers’ actions were justified.
Tuesday’s release said the investigation could take several weeks before it is completed.
