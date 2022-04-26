 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island names veteran officer as new chief of police

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi

Interim Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi has been named to the job full-time.

 Sarah Hayden

Interim Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi has been named to the job full-time.

Landi served as interim chief since November 1, after former Chief Jeffrey R. VenHuizen retired.

At that time, the city announced it would delay hiring a full-time chief until it replaced retiring City Manager Randy Tweet. Todd Thompson, city manager in Galesburg, was named to that post in March and will begin work in May.

Landi has a 28-year career with the department, starting in December 1993. He has served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief. Before coming to Rock Island, Landi was an auxiliary police officer in Milan and a jail administrator for the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

“Chief Landi is a strong leader and will do an excellent job as police chief. His decades of experience and expertise will serve the City well”, said Mayor Mike Thoms in a statement.

"His dedication to Rock Island shines through in his work," said Interim City Manager John Gripp.

+1 
Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi

 CONTRIBUTED
