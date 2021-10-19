Rock Island officer cleared in two fatal shootings awarded Officer of the Year

VenHuizen would not respond to questions regarding the two fatal officer-involved shootings Lawler was involved in during the past two years. The police chief said the shootings have no bearing on the award.

"The community should recognize the good work that this officer has done within this last year, what accomplishments he has made as an individual officer out there keeping his community safe," VenHuizen said.

Lawler was one of four officers who shot at Akbar M. Eaddy, who ran from the police after allegedly beating a woman on Oct. 17, 2020. Eaddy shot at the officers first, while they were trying to set up a perimeter after he was located, according to the police department. Eaddy died from his gunshot wounds.

Lawler was one of three officers who shot at DeShawn Tatum on April 1, 2021. Tatum ran from the officers when they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. He hijacked a car from a woman at a gas station and backed into the building, dragging two officers on the doors of the car. During this exchange Tatum was shot and killed.