Rock Island officer cleared in two fatal shootings awarded Officer of the Year

A Rock Island police officer involved in the shooting deaths of two people in the past two years has been chosen by his peers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
The Rock Island Knights of Columbus presents the award annually to a police officer and firefighter in the city.
Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said officers submit the names and qualifications in nomination each year, and the names are compiled and voted on.
Andrew Lawler was nominated for the award as a result of his outstanding service as a member of the tactical operations division, according to VenHuizen.
"(Lawler's) focus was on violent gun crime-related offenders. Officer Lawler excelled in identifying, recognizing and apprehending violent repeat offenders who were commonly armed in this last year, in 2021. He was nominated for self-initiating numerous arrests, including the seizure of narcotics and firearms," VenHuizen said. "He made 42 felony arrests and recovered 6 firearms from persons who were known violent offenders, and then in addition to that he recovered several additional firearms. Those guns have since been linked to additional gun crimes and helped to further other investigations."
VenHuizen would not respond to questions regarding the two fatal officer-involved shootings Lawler was involved in during the past two years. The police chief said the shootings have no bearing on the award.
"The community should recognize the good work that this officer has done within this last year, what accomplishments he has made as an individual officer out there keeping his community safe," VenHuizen said.
Lawler was one of four officers who shot at Akbar M. Eaddy, who ran from the police after allegedly beating a woman on Oct. 17, 2020. Eaddy shot at the officers first, while they were trying to set up a perimeter after he was located, according to the police department. Eaddy died from his gunshot wounds.
Lawler was one of three officers who shot at DeShawn Tatum on April 1, 2021. Tatum ran from the officers when they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. He hijacked a car from a woman at a gas station and backed into the building, dragging two officers on the doors of the car. During this exchange Tatum was shot and killed.
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal ruled both shootings justified. But the Tatum case brought protests from the public and calls for the force to create a foot pursuit policy. At a May 10 city council meeting, about 50 police officers stood in protest against an alderman who called for the policy, which city officials later said they would explore.
Local activist Thurgood Brooks founded the Rock Island Police-Community Relations Commission as a way to help ease relations between the Black community and the police department. A city ordinance was passed approving the commission in August.
Brooks said the recognition of Lawler "highlights the importance of a police-relations commission to bridge the gap and provide communication and cohesion between the two."
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said he sees no issue in the selection of Lawler as Officer of the Year and that the public may not be aware of the positive things Lawler has done for the community.
"What about the good he's done?" Thoms said. "Did he solve some crimes or stop something bad from happening? It's hard to judge not knowing everything. I have to trust his peers and say that this is fine."
The award will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 24 to Lawler and to the 2021 Firefighter of the year, Firefighter Darwin Burton. The 2020 officer and firefighter of the year will also be recognized, since the Knights of Columbus ceremony was postponed by the pandemic in 2020.
The 2020 winners were nominated and selected a year ago, but will be honored Sunday. The 2020 firefighter of the year is Lieutenant Jason Leemans, and the 2020 officer of the year is Officer Zach Costas.
Costas was also involved in the shooting of Akbar Eaddy in October 2020, and was one of the officers present during the shooting of DeShawn Tatum in April, though he didn't fire his gun against Tatum.