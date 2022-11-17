Rock Island Police: 12-year-old stole car, don't leave them running in cold

Two stolen vehicles recovered Thursday, one allegedly driven by a 12-year-old, prompted the Rock Island Police Department to warn people about warming up their vehicles.

“Remember, these thieves are prowling around to all areas of the QC, looking for cars that are warming up,” police warned on a social-media post Thursday. “It only takes about ten seconds, and your car is gone!”

One of the two vehicles was recovered after it crashed into a tree, the department said.

The post did not specify whether the crashed vehicle was the one allegedly taken by the 12-year-old, but it did say the child was taken into custody. No further details about the child or the theft were provided.

Police also used the post to remind owners of vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia about a flaw that makes the vehicles easier to steal.

In July, the department issued an initial warning after a series of thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, which can be started without a key.

“Until that company offers a recall, and you get your ignition fixed, you must take extra precautions to keep your vehicle from being stolen,” the Rock Island Police Department warned.

A recent traffic fatality in Rock Island involved a stolen vehicle.

Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, was killed on Nov. 1 after a stolen Hyundai Azera and a Chevrolet Aveo collided at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 92 and an off-ramp of the Talbot Memorial Bridge in downtown Rock Island.

Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Davenport, faces charges of reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle in relation to the crash, according to authorities.

He remains in custody, court records show, and his bail is $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.