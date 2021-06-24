Rock Island police arrest man in connection with May 30 shooting

Rock Island police have arrested a parolee from the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection with the May 30 shooting of a man in the 1600 block of 37th Street.
Jaylin Lee Walls, 28, of 408 Wilcox Ave., Peoria, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Walls also is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
Walls was taken into custody Monday.
During a first appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, his bond was set at $150,000, cash only. He remained in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday night. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6 in Circuit Court.
At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, May 30, Rock Island police were sent to the 1600 block of 37th Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers located a shooting scene. As Rock Island police were investigating, a 29-year-old man showed up at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. The victim recovered from his wounds.
Walls is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections website, Walls is paroled out of Concordia. His parole date according to the Illinois DOC website is Feb. 22, 2021.
On Feb. 16, 2016, Walls pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In that case, on Feb. 11, 2016, Colona Police Officer Sarah VanHollebeke stopped a vehicle registered to Mr. Walls in which he was a front-seat passenger. A search of the vehicle found hollow-point handgun ammunition duct-taped to the underside of the hood at the engine frame, according to Assistant Henry County State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick. Circuit Judge Gregory Chickris accepted the plea agreement.
Walls has a felony conviction for aggravated battery and property damage from 2010.