Rock Island police arrest man in connection with May 30 shooting

Rock Island police have arrested a parolee from the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection with the May 30 shooting of a man in the 1600 block of 37th Street.

Jaylin Lee Walls, 28, of 408 Wilcox Ave., Peoria, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Walls also is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Walls was taken into custody Monday.

During a first appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, his bond was set at $150,000, cash only. He remained in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday night. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6 in Circuit Court.

At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, May 30, Rock Island police were sent to the 1600 block of 37th Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers located a shooting scene. As Rock Island police were investigating, a 29-year-old man showed up at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. The victim recovered from his wounds.