Rock Island police arrest man suspected of Monday armed robbery

An arrest was made in an armed robbery in Rock Island late Monday.

According to Rock Island Police Department’s daily report summaries, Zachary D. Schafer, 25, was arrested on a charge of armed robbery at about 11:19 p.m. Monday at 9th Street and 42nd Avenue.

That arrest was in connection to a reported armed robbery that happened at about 11:05 p.m. Monday near the 4700 block of 11th Street in Rock Island. The victim was listed as a 32-year-old man, according to Rock Island police reports.