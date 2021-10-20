Rock Island police chief announces retirement, Deputy Chief Richard Landi will be interim chief

Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey R. VenHuizen announced his retirement, effective Oct. 31, in a news release sent out Wednesday.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Wednesday that Rock Island Deputy Chief Richard Landi will take the helm as interim chief.
"We're in very good hands," Thoms said.
However, City Manager Randy Tweet also is retiring as of Dec. 25, Thoms said. A permanent police chief will not be named or hired until a new city manager is named, Thoms added.
VenHuizen has served as chief of police in Rock Island since Dec. 10, 2012, and he's worked for the Rock Island Police Department since Feb. 1, 1993. He served in several positions before becoming chief, including patrol officer, K-9 officer, field training officer, deputy chief of police and others.
As chief of police, VenHuizen implemented or has overseen several major projects, including the construction of a new police facility, upgrading the antiquated VHF/UHF radio system to an 800Mhz P-25 compliant system, implementing the first body worn camera system of a large agency in the Quad-Cities, as well as achieving department accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
VenHuizen also oversaw the reorganization of the department, which included the creation of a new division within the Rock Island Police Department, the Tactical Operations Division, whose focus is the investigation of violent and gun crimes.
"The decision to retire has not been easy or made in haste. I committed at the beginning of 2021 to begin exploring future opportunities beyond the Rock Island Police Department. While the Police Department is re-building and faces many manpower challenges, there has never been a more diverse, better educated or well-trained police department whose members are prepared to lead this department into the future," VenHuizen said in the release.
Thoms and Tweet both expressed gratitude to VenHuizen for the work he's done during his 28½ year career with the city of Rock Island.
VenHuizen was named chief of Rock Island Police after Chief Scott Harris retired.