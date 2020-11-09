Rock Island police continue investigating Friday night shooting

Rock Island police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting that left a man injured.

Deputy Chief Richard Landi said Monday that the victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at an area hospital over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in the incident that happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of 14 ½ Street in Rock Island. Police responded there after multiple reports of shots fired.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

