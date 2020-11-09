 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island police continue investigating Friday night shooting
topical alert top story

Rock Island police continue investigating Friday night shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting that left a man injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Chief Richard Landi said Monday that the victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at an area hospital over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in the incident that happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of 14 ½ Street in Rock Island. Police responded there after multiple reports of shots fired.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Rock Island police at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News