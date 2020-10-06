Rock Island police continue to investigate 3 shootings Sunday that left 2 injured

The Rock Island Police Department continues to investigate three separate incidents of gunfire Sunday that left two people injured.

A person was shot during an armed robbery that Rock Island police responded to at Dominos, in the 1100 block of 18th Street, believed to have happened at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly after that, Rock Island officers responded to a separate shooting, believed to have occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, in the 3700 block of 14th Avenue for a person shot. That individual received medical care and has since been released from an area hospital.

Those two instances came after RIPD located property damage after being called to the 3700 block of 5th Street at about 1:08 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Police say evidence was recovered at that shooting site.

Rock Island police continue to investigate each incident, and anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to contact Rock Island authorities at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

