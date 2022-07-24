 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Police Department looks for stabbing suspect

Crime

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a 29-year-old female subject suffering several stab wounds at the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 Fifth Street around 6:17 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. 

The victim was transported to UnityPoint Trinity-Health Hospital via ambulance to receive treatment for her injuries. The victim's boyfriend, 26-year-old Isaac D. Brown from Rock Island, was identified as the suspect. 

Reports say he was last seen wearing blue jogging pants without shoes or a shirt. Brown is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds. 

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Rock Island Police Department working to acquire an arrest warrant for Brown--he is currently considered a dangerous fugitive. 

The investigation is currently ongoing as the Rock Island Police Department currently works with witnesses to obtain more information.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Brown, or with information related to the incident should contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

+1 
Isaac Brown

Isaac Brown
