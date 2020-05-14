You are the owner of this article.
Updated: Rock Island police officers cleared in fatal shooting
The Rock Island County State's Attorney has ruled the fatal shooting of a man by Rock Island police officers in April was a justified use of force.

"I conducted a review of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force Investigation involving Kelvin Shaw and Rock Island Police Officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans," according to a news release issued Thursday by Dora Villarreal, the state's attorney. "I have determined that both officers, Mumma and Evans, were justified in their use of deadly force and the discharge of their duty weapons in their encounter with Kelvin Shaw on April 25, 2020. Kelvin Shaw subsequently passed away from his injuries."

