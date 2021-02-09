Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens

A fatal stabbing in late December in Rock Island allegedly began as a quarrel between juveniles.

Lyric D. Stewart, 14, of Rock Island, was stabbed on the night of Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of 11th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. She was initially hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later transferred to Iowa City, where she died. Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the case.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon, Brett Buchen, a Rock Island police detective, testified that Jinez was called to a home on that block where a juvenile relative of hers was involved in a quarrel with Stewart, and that the two were being egged on to fight by other people at the residence.

When she arrived, Jinez allegedly fought Stewart, Buchen testified.

A video of the fight was allegedly recorded on a cell phone, he told the court. The knife is not visible in the footage, but at a certain point, Stewart can be heard saying she had been stabbed.

This article will be updated.

