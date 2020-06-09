Rock Island police focusing on area with frequent recent gun crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rock Island Police Department has increased its presence in an area of the city where there has been one homicide, numerous gunfire complaints and arson reports in recent weeks.

Since May 23, Rock Island police officers have been called six times to the intersection of 14½ Street and 9th Avenue or the nearby 900 block of 15th Street for reports of gun crimes, including the fatal shooting of Timon Mayfield, 33. They have also been called twice for reports of arson there. The most recent, a gunfire complaint, was Monday afternoon.

Monday, police Deputy Chief Jason Foy said the department has put more officers in the area.

“We are investing a significant amount of time into these cases,” Foy said.

He could not say if the cases were related. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Foy asks anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to contact the police at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app.

The cases:

June 8: Gunfire around 12:08 p.m. at 14½ Street and 9th Avenue. No one reported injured and no report of property damage.

June 5: Gunfire around 11 p.m. at 14½ Street and 9th Avenue. No injuries reported but a vehicle was damaged.

May 31: Gunfire around 7:35 p.m. in 900 block of 15th Street. No injuries, but a vehicle was damaged.

May 30: Gunfire around 5:54 a.m. at the intersection of 14½ Street and 9th Avenue. No one reported injured and no property damage reported.

May 24: Arson reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 900 block of 15th Street. Only property damage.

May 24: Arson reported around 12:49 p.m. in the 900 block of 15th Street. Only property damage.

May 23: Several people, including Timon Mayfield, 33, were shot around 1:26 a.m. at 14½ Street and 9th Avenue. Mayfield was killed. The others were wounded.

May 23 Gunfire around 1:15 a.m. in the 900 block of 15th Street. Two shell casings were recovered.

