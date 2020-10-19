Rock Island police ID four officers involved in weekend shootout that left RI man dead

The Rock Island Police Department announced the identities of the four officers involved in a weekend shootout that left one man dead.

Officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May are on administrative leave per department protocol, according to a department news release.

They were involved in a gunfight that left Akbar M. Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island, dead late Friday near 12th Avenue and 21st Street in the city’s Broadway District.

Zier has been with the force since June 2005; Lawler since September 2011; Costas since July 2013; and May since April 2019.

Authorities were called to an aggravated domestic battery and Eaddy, the suspect, had reportedly left in a car with others before officers arrived.

They found the car, and Eaddy and two others ran away near 22nd to 23rd streets and 13th Avenue. The gunfight occurred when officers attempted to set up a perimeter and Eaddy fired at them, police have said.

Eaddy and police exchanged gunfire while running through the Broadway District — the incident is said to have lasted about 23 minutes.