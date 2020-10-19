Rock Island police ID four officers involved in weekend shootout that left RI man dead

The Rock Island Police Department announced the identities of the four officers involved in a weekend shootout that left one man dead.
Officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May are on administrative leave per department protocol, according to a department news release.
They were involved in a gunfight that left Akbar M. Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island, dead late Friday near 12th Avenue and 21st Street in the city’s Broadway District.
Zier has been with the force since June 2005; Lawler since September 2011; Costas since July 2013; and May since April 2019.
Authorities were called to an aggravated domestic battery and Eaddy, the suspect, had reportedly left in a car with others before officers arrived.
They found the car, and Eaddy and two others ran away near 22nd to 23rd streets and 13th Avenue. The gunfight occurred when officers attempted to set up a perimeter and Eaddy fired at them, police have said.
Eaddy and police exchanged gunfire while running through the Broadway District — the incident is said to have lasted about 23 minutes.
The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation while the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force continues to investigate the use of deadly force by authorities.
The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force.
When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team.
Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for a decision on whether the involved officers’ actions were justified.
Thomas Geyer contributed to this report.
