Rock Island Police investigate 10th homicide, second in two weeks

Rock Island Police are now investigating the 10th homicide of the year and the second in two weeks after a man was shot to death early Saturday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim as Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport.

Deputy Police Chief Timonty McCloud said that at 12:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of someone being shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street.

Officers located a wounded Petersen-Brown, who was taken to UnityPoint Trinity Health, Rock Island, where he died.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday, McCloud said.

It is the second homicide in two weeks in the city.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 25th Street in Rock Island, Police Lt. Benjamin Smith said.

Rock Island Police were dispatched to the scene of a shots-fired call at 12:30 p.m.

The man, identified as Niyonkuru Cornelio, of Rock Island, was taken to UnityPoint Trinity Health, Rock Island. He was later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City where he died from complications while undergoing surgery.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.