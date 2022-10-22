Rock Island Police investigate 10th homicide, third in three weeks

Rock Island Police are investigating the 10th homicide of the year, and the third in three weeks, after a man was shot to death early Saturday.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim as Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport.
Police Lt. Benjamin Smith said that at 12:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of someone being shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Officers located a wounded Petersen-Brown, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he died.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday, Smith said.
It is the third homicide in three weeks in the city.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 25th Street in Rock Island, Smith said.
Rock Island Police were dispatched to the scene of a shots-fired call at 12:30 p.m.
The man, identified as Niyonkuru Cornelio of Rock Island, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. He was later transferred to University Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City where he died from complications while undergoing surgery.
No arrests have been made in that case.
On Oct. 9, Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said that at 2:16 p.m. officers were called to 1500 8th Street for a call of shots fired.
Officers found Eric Brandon Beale, 40, suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with murder and home invasion in connection with Beale's death.
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.