Rock Island Police investigate 5th homicide in less than two months, and third in as many weeks

Rock Island Police are investigating the fifth homicide in less than two months, and the third in three straight weeks, with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man early Friday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man as Braylon Walker of Osceola, Arkansas. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Gustafson said.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release that officers were called to the 1400 block of 8th Street at 12:04 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located Walker who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he died of his wounds.

At 2:55 p.m. May 22, Rock Island Police were sent to the 1000 block of 15th Street to investigate a shots-fired call. Desavion D. Foster, 19, died of his wounds at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Police have arrested Terrionce C. Kitchen, who is charged with one count of murder. Kitchen is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million. A pre-trial hearing in the case is set for Aug. 18 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

At 12:25 a.m. June 25, 61-year-old Gregory McGhee arrived at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island with a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries. Gustafson said McGhee died of traumatic gunshot injuries to his chest and abdomen. Police said he was shot in the 500 block of 6th Street. McGhee's death remains under investigation.

At 7:14 a.m. July 10, the body of Amani Kamata, 39, of Rock Island, was found by police in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Kamata had been shot to death. Kamata’s death remains under investigation.

At 9:50 p.m. July 15, Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of 4½ Street at the Century Woods apartment complex to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers located Davion Roe, 25, of Chicago, who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island but die of his wounds before arrival. McCloud said the initial investigation indicates Roe was involved in an altercation with a group of people when he was shot.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said Friday that detectives are working the cases as hard as they can. “They’re getting assistance from our other local agencies. We all work together from the sheriff’s departments to the other city agencies of Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Silvis, East Moline, Milan, and our state and federal partners.

“There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that the public doesn’t see,” he said. “More information will come out in due time.”

Many of the cases are spontaneous violence or retaliation, he said.

None of the cases are related, he added.

“Part of our investigation is figuring out the motive,” Landi said. But these investigations take time with some investigations being tougher than others. Each case has its unique challenges, but there are new challenges facing police today, he added.

“The standards we have to meet for convictions have gone up, obviously because of things that have occurred in recent years,” he said.

He added that judges, juries, prosecutors all want more evidence, he added.

“While we have more technology today than when we had when I started in 1993, this is not like TV,” Landi said.

Additionally, Landi said police are often frustrated by a public that is not always willing to step forward and help.

“Many of the people involved don’t want to cooperate with the police,” he said. “Some will give us false information just to send us the wrong way so we waste time chasing leads that take us to dead ends.”

Naturally, there are societal issues that are beyond the control of police, he added.

But the violence the Quad-Cities has seen is not unique to Rock Island or the rest of the area, Landi said.

“This is a nationwide problem and we’re all struggling with it,” he said. “We are working these cases with the tools and the technologies we have.

“My first year on in 1993, we had 13 homicides that year,” Landi said. “It’s unfortunate we’re going through this right now, and I hope things will change for the better in the future.

“But right now we have to work together to find solutions to the problems out there,” he said. “

“We have to be sure that resources are available to those people who want to make themselves better,” he added, saying there are many success stories of people coming out of the justice system who have remade themselves and are working to improve their communities.

Landi added that it is a very small percentage of people committing crimes, particularly violent crimes, and “those are the ones we need to focus on and try to bring to justice.”

“What you have is a small area of a larger city that can cast the wrong impression on the rest of the city,” he said. “It’s not fair to all those people who work hard to make the city great, and it’s not fair that it takes away from all the good that’s being done.”