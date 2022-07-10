Rock Island police investigate early morning homicide

Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning, Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue at 7:14 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.

Once on scene, police determined a 39-year-old man had been shot to death. A suspect in the case was not identified Sunday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the man’s name will be released after family notifications, and that an autopsy on the man will be performed Monday.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”