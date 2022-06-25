Rock Island Police investigate homicide

Rock Island Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island informed police that a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at 12:29 a.m. Saturday.

The man died from his injuries.

It was determined that the man was shot by an as yet unidentified person outside of a residence in the 500 block of 6th Street where police located a crime scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The victim’s name was not released Saturday by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson as notifications are still being made. However, Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

