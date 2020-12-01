 Skip to main content
Rock Island police investigate homicide
Rock Island police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Liquor at 24th Street and 7th Avenue.

According to a news release issued by Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Richard Landi, officers were sent to 2403 7th Ave., at 1:31 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired with a victim at the scene.

Officers located a 27-year-old man who had been wounded. The man was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released Tuesday night.

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday. 

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” app.

